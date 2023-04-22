JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

