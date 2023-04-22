KeyCorp Begins Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for YETI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

