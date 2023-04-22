KickToken (KICK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, KickToken has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $34.99 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,344.13 or 1.00022554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,006,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,006,140 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,006,140.81926738. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01043217 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $34.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

