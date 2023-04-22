Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading Down 3.5%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Vopak NV operates as an independent tank storage company. The firm’s geographical segments include Americas, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Europe & Africa and LNG. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

