Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,799,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,934,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIFZF opened at $22.85 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.