Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,799,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,934,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.4 days.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of LIFZF opened at $22.85 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
