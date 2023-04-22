LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

LZ stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.83. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

