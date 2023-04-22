Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $407.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average is $325.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $386.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

