Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUGDF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.02. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$13.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

