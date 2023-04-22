MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

