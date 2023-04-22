Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

