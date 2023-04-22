MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after buying an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

