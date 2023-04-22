Mizuho Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $92.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic Trading Up 0.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

