Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.08 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $80.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.03 or 0.00556549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,317.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00313358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00072181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00440748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,966 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

