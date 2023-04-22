Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.00.

About Mulvihill S Split

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

