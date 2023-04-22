National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CDPYF stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.