National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CDPYF stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

