National Bank Financial Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,570 shares of company stock valued at $720,467. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

