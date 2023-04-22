National Bank Financial Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.33. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

