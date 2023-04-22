National Bank Financial Trims Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Target Price to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIREF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

