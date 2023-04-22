National Bankshares Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$32.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABX. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

ABX opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

