National Bankshares Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

