National Bankshares Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
