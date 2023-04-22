National Bankshares Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
TXG opened at C$22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.07 and a 52 week high of C$23.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
