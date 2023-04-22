National Bankshares Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$87.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.39. The firm has a market cap of C$89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.4086242 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,832,512.28. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,832,512.28. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$403,875.00. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,197 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

