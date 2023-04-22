National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$29.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

MEG opened at C$22.81 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

