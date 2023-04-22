National Bankshares Raises TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.25

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

TSE:RNW opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

