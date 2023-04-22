National Bankshares Trims Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Target Price to C$16.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a 17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a 50.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

HOM.U opened at C$13.08 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$19.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

