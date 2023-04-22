Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 29.18 $73.91 million $0.59 11.66 Synaptics $1.74 billion 2.15 $257.50 million $5.77 16.49

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Synaptics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $147.27, suggesting a potential upside of 54.81%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor 196.91% -24.99% -21.04% Synaptics 13.41% 33.67% 15.31%

Summary

Synaptics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.