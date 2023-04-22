Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Risk and Volatility
Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navitas Semiconductor
|$37.94 million
|29.18
|$73.91 million
|$0.59
|11.66
|Synaptics
|$1.74 billion
|2.15
|$257.50 million
|$5.77
|16.49
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navitas Semiconductor
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Synaptics
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2.64
Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $147.27, suggesting a potential upside of 54.81%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navitas Semiconductor
|196.91%
|-24.99%
|-21.04%
|Synaptics
|13.41%
|33.67%
|15.31%
Summary
Synaptics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
