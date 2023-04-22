New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,853.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

