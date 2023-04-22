Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

