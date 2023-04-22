Northland Securities Cuts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $6.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.39.

COMM opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rayliant Investment Research bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

