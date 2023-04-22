NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $355.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

