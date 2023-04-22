Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

