PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $174,250.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

