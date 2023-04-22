Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

