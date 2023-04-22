Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

