PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PREKF stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

