Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.
About Redwood Capital Bancorp
Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.