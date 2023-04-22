Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

