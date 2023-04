Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

