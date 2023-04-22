Reviewing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $70.56, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 39.71% 44.14% 24.81% Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.32% 30.25% 13.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 1.91 $1.21 billion $10.13 4.85 Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 4.28 $111.97 million $1.75 9.25

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Matador Resources pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

