Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) versus Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Rightscorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.85 -$2.48 million ($0.03) -130.33 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rimini Street.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -0.61% -36.98% 7.56% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

