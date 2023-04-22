Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 68,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

