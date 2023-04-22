Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.37.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$31.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

