Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $45.00

Apr 22nd, 2023

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

