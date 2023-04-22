Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $45.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.