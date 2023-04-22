Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$9.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

