Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

CABGY opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

About Carlsberg A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

