SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.80.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.66. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16,429.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 390,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.