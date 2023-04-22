SenesTech’s (SNES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

