Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Declines By 13.3%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.06. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.96% of Cullman Bancorp worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

