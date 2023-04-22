Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Declines By 7.9%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 416,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,889. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

