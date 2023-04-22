Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Declines By 10.8%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBKW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,058. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

