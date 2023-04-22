SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 2.9% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SIG Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SIG Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

